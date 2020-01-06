Colleen Schroeder
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Colleen Schroeder

January 06, 2020

Colleen Schroeder Colleen Schroeder
BANGOR -- Colleen Schroeder, 65, of Bangor passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Mayo Clinic Health system in Rochester, Minn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 40116th Ave., North Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Private burial will be in Burn's cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sunshine on the Trail or St Paul's Ev Lutheran church and school, both in Bangor. The complete Obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 7, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Colleen Schroeder, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Colleen
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 07, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.