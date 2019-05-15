Colleen Marie Earhart

LA CROSSE/WATERLOO, Iowa -- Colleen Marie Earhart, 82, of La Crosse, formerly of Waterloo died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home in La Crosse.

She was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Mary Doyle. She married Walter Earhart Jr., June 13, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Colleen was a homemaker who greatly enjoyed having her children and grandchildren home for Christmas. She was a devout Catholic that regularly attended Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church in La Crosse. She enjoyed talking with her sisters on the phone and long drives in the beautiful Wisconsin countryside with her loving husband, Walter. Colleen was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother.

Survivors include, three sisters, Pat Bruns of Waterloo, Marge (Gordon) Phillips of Waverly and Mary (Jack) Moeller of Waterloo; two sons, Eric (Caroline) Earhart from Huntsville, Ala., and Walter Earhart III and Cindy Krahenbuhl from Brown Deer, Wis.; six grandchildren, Alex and his wife, Lindsay, Emily, Mason, Noah and Mary Grace.

Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joe (Marcella) Doyle; and her husband, Walter.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Edward's Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday, at the church.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

