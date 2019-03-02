Cmdr. Terry N. Ziemann, retired

Commander Terry N. Ziemann, retired, 85, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, after a short illness.

He was born July 12, 1933, in La Crosse, the son of the late Howard and Ella Ziemann.

As a teenager, Terry was very active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, but was also a member of two honor societies, The Order of the Arrow and The Braves of Decorah.

Terry graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, in 1955, with a degree in physical education instruction and a commission in the U.S. Navy. He served 24 years as an officer in the Navy, retiring in 1975, as a full commander. During his tenure in the Navy, he proudly served at many duty stations, including California, Hawaii, Guam, Philadelphia, the Pentagon and two tours in Vietnam, where he earned and was awarded medals and commendations for valor and meritorious conduct and accomplishments.

An avid sports fan, he actively supported American Legion Baseball and as an alumnus, UW-L athletics, both in a participatory and philanthropic manor. He was particularly proud of being able to support the effort to improve the football stadium at UW-L. He continued to support a private scholarship to help defray some of the costs for UW-L students.

Survivors include his spouse of 46 years, Lt. Cmdr. Margaret Ziemann retired, "Peggy"; and his two sons, Bruce (Tracey) and Brad Ziemann. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason (Julia) Ziemann, Jamie (Paul) Sullivan and Jennifer Miller; and seven great-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard "Larry" and Ella Ziemann.

A service of remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Burial with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, football or track program. Online condolences may be sent at .