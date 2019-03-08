Follow story
Clifford Johnson
July 27, 1937 - March 08, 2019
Clifford Ray Johnson
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Clifford Ray Johnson, 81, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, at Tomah Veterans Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1937, to Walter and Doris (Fields) Johnson. He married Sue Miller July 9, 1993. The family will be holding a celebration of life in the spring. A full obituary can be found online at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 16, 2019
