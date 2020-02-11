Clifford N. Holmes

WESTBY/COON VALLEY -- Clifford N. Holmes, 58, of Westby and Coon Valley unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1961, in Kalispell, Mont., to Marjorie (Rabidue) and Clifford "Kip" Holmes. He attended schools in Coon Valley and Westby, obtaining his GED in Utah. On Sept. 29, 1991, he was baptized along with his son, in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Clifford worked for Highland Farms in Cashton, for several years, but his life-long passion and career was in carpentry, remodeling and repairing many homes and building log houses. Clifford was a jack-of-all trades in his ability to fix just about anything. Even if he hadn't fixed something before, he would persist until he figured it out and therefore "master of none" didn't apply to him. He was also a very talented artist, which was evident in his impeccable penmanship, doing sketches, etching and woodworking. Clifford was a hard worker who was willing to help anyone and his sense of humor, as well as his quick wit, could make you laugh at the drop of a hat. In his spare time, Clifford enjoyed tinkering on whatever project he had going, shooting pool, playing cards, fishing, camping, drinking coffee, Sun Drop or Coca-Cola and spending time with family and friends tipping a few PBR's.

Clifford is survived by his son, Clifford "CJ" J. Holmes; his mother, Marjorie; and siblings, Tom Lynch, Sheryl (Jimmy) Williams and Wayne (Michelle Dennison) Holmes; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and so many good friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., in La Crosse. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. A second celebration will also be held at a later date.