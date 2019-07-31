Clifford D. Armgard

GENOA -- Clifford D. Armgard, 93, of Genoa died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Oct. 2, 1925, to Leonard and Effie (Fosdick) Armgard in Flanagan, Ill., the youngest of seven children. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs of Lyons, Brookfield and La Grange. In 1943, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was taken prisoner of war by the Germans Dec. 19, 1944. He was liberated April 2, 1945. Clifford married Rose Gentile Aug. 24, 1946, and the couple lived in the Chicago suburbs, until 1993, when they moved to Genoa. Clifford was a route salesman for a dry cleaning and carpet cleaning business for 40 years, until retiring.

Cliff and Rose enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., visiting relatives and taking bus tours that included Ireland and World War II Europe. He enjoyed family reunions, holidays and celebrations and was active in his church, where he served in many ways. He was currently a member of Hamburg St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg.

Survivors include his children, Criss Armgard, Bill (Pat) Armgard, Carolyn (Matt) DuMond and Julie (Bob) Ludwig; grandchildren, Chad Gilles, Carrie Connell, Sarah (Bill) Middleton, Michelle (Dan) Degner, Ali (Jessie) Kirkland, Josh (Jen) DuMond, Zac (Mary) Armgard; 15 great-grandchildren; two cousins, Ida Hinz of Eau Claire and Joyce Baxter of Pontiac, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Hamburg St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to New Life Resource Center, or Hamburg St. Peter's Lutheran Church.