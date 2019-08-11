Follow story
Cleyola Marsene Mellem
August 11, 2019
Cleyola 'Sherry' Marsene Mellem
VIROQUA -- Cleyola "Sherry" Marsene Mellem, 96, of Viroqua died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Bethel Home. A celebration of Cleyola's life will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. followed by a reception,, also at the funeral home. A private inurnment at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat has already taken place. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family.
