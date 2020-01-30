Cleobelle M. Bell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Cleobelle M. Bell

January 16, 1933 - January 30, 2020

Cleobelle M. Bell Cleobelle M. Bell
Cleobelle M. Bell, 87, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bethany Transitional Living in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 16, 1933, to John L. and Georgia K. (Reed) Pettygrove. She married Donald Bell Jan. 21, 1951, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 2007. Cleobelle is survived by three children, Judy (Tim) Cravens of Onalaska, Tracy (fiancee, Penny) Bell and Mark Bell, both of La Crosse; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Kay Bell King. No services are currently scheduled. A complete obituary and condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting the family.
Published on February 1, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Cleobelle M. Bell, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Cleobelle
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 01, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.