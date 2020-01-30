Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Cleobelle M. Bell
January 16, 1933 - January 30, 2020
Cleobelle M. Bell
Cleobelle M. Bell, 87, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bethany Transitional Living in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 16, 1933, to John L. and Georgia K. (Reed) Pettygrove. She married Donald Bell Jan. 21, 1951, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 2007. Cleobelle is survived by three children, Judy (Tim) Cravens of Onalaska, Tracy (fiancee, Penny) Bell and Mark Bell, both of La Crosse; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Kay Bell King. No services are currently scheduled. A complete obituary and condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting the family.
Cleobelle M. Bell, 87, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bethany Transitional Living in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 16, 1933, to John L. and Georgia K. (Reed) Pettygrove. She married Donald Bell Jan. 21, 1951, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 2007. Cleobelle is survived by three children, Judy (Tim) Cravens of Onalaska, Tracy (fiancee, Penny) Bell and Mark Bell, both of La Crosse; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Kay Bell King. No services are currently scheduled. A complete obituary and condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com. The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting the family.
Published on February 1, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Cleobelle
in memory of Cleobelle
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.