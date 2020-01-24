Clayton Kenneth Zurfluh

Clayton "Corky" Kenneth Zurfluh, 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1935, to Arthur and Sophie Zurfluh in Port Edwards, Wis. He graduated from John Edwards High School, where he had fond memories of friends and participating in many activities including their first championship football team.

Clay went on to attend Stevens Point College for one year. He then enlisted in the Army. He served for two years overseas, where he trained as an electrician and played on the Army traveling football team. Upon his return from the military in 1956, Clay attended La Crosse State Teachers College. While at La Crosse, he continued to play football and graduated with a teaching degree in physical education and biology. Most importantly, while there he met the love of his life, Diane M. Campion, whom he married Dec. 7, 1957.

Clay's teaching career took his family to New London and Beaver Dam. With a growing family, Clay decided to make a career change and became a Geigy Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. In 1966, Clay moved his family back to La Crosse, where he enjoyed a 31-year career as a recruiter, eventually becoming manager of recruitment for Trane Manufacturing Company.

Clay's interests focused around his family. They included many weekend camping trips, family vacations and cheering for his children and grandchildren at various events. He also enjoyed being a part of Virg's golf group and cheering on UW-L athletics, the Badgers and the Packers.

Clay's devotion to his family was an inspiration for them and all who knew him. His wisdom, strength and caring nature will be greatly missed by his family, which consists of his children, Scott Zurfluh, Lynn (Mark) Murphy, Mark (Peg) Zurfluh and Stacy (John) Raatz; grandchildren, Jaime Brackeen, Tristan Zurfluh, Trygve Zurfluh, Caitlyn Raatz and Trevor Raatz; sisters, Barbara Sandquist, Janice Wipfli, Peggy (Gary) Heil; sisters-in-law, Karen Arestides, Judy (Bernie) Cleary and Mary Campion; brother-in-law, Kirt (Jean) Campion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, in 2012; his parents; parents-in-law, Byron and Elaine Campion; brother, Ronald Zurfluh; brothers-in-law, Gene Sandquist, Tom Wipfli, Kelly Campion and Archie Arestides.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse, with Monsignor Robert Hundt officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday at the church.

Memorial donations will be made in Clayton's name to various local organizations that he valued..