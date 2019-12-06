Clayton M. Mosher
December 06, 2019

Clayton M. Mosher, 93, of La Crosse died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center. Clayton is survived by three children, Carolyn (Jerry) Hafner of Dresbach, Minn., David (Mary Jo) Mosher of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sharon (Ken) Reynolds of Stockton, Mo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Faith and Life Chapel at Riverside Transitional Care Center. The Rev. Lisa Shank will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the Faith and Life Chapel. Complete obituary and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Transitional Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Clayton.
Published on December 28, 2019
