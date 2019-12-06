Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Clayton M. Mosher
December 06, 2019
Clayton M. Mosher
Clayton M. Mosher, 93, of La Crosse died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center. Clayton is survived by three children, Carolyn (Jerry) Hafner of Dresbach, Minn., David (Mary Jo) Mosher of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sharon (Ken) Reynolds of Stockton, Mo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Faith and Life Chapel at Riverside Transitional Care Center. The Rev. Lisa Shank will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the Faith and Life Chapel. Complete obituary and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Transitional Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Clayton.
Clayton M. Mosher, 93, of La Crosse died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center. Clayton is survived by three children, Carolyn (Jerry) Hafner of Dresbach, Minn., David (Mary Jo) Mosher of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sharon (Ken) Reynolds of Stockton, Mo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Faith and Life Chapel at Riverside Transitional Care Center. The Rev. Lisa Shank will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the Faith and Life Chapel. Complete obituary and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Transitional Care Center for the wonderful care they gave Clayton.
Published on December 28, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Clayton
in memory of Clayton
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.