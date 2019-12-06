Follow story
Clayton Mosher
December 06, 2019
Clayton M. Mosher
Clayton M. Mosher, 93, of La Crosse died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on December 9, 2019
