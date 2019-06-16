Clayton N. Lee

WESTBY -- Clayton N. Lee, 95, of Westby died peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Old Times Assisted Living in Westby.

Clayton was born Nov. 25, 1923, in the town of Coon, Wis., to the late Oscar and Inga (Solberg) Lee. After graduating from the eighth grade, he worked on the family farm and other area farms. Clayton's love of farming inspired him to raise tobacco so he could buy his own farm. On June 16, 1948, he married Eleanor Amundson of Westby, which was her birthday. They farmed until 1970, when they moved to Westby. Clayton worked at Cenex and The Westby Creamery. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage until Eleanor's death in 2014. Clayton lived at Old Times for almost seven years and waited for the day they would be together again.

Clayton is survived by his children, James (Sherry) Lee of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeanine (Jeff) Odenbreit of Eau Claire, Wis., Thomas (Sally) Lee of Elkhorn, Wis., and Katharine (Jay) Davide of De Pere, Wis. Clayton is further survived by his grandchildren, Emily (Jon) LeNoble of St. Paul, Minn., Erica (Amanda) Lee Analla of Madison, Wis., Cameron (Rigel) Lee of Atlanta, Ga., and Rachel Lee of Ashland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Helena and Hayley Lee Analla of Madison and Phoenix Lee of Ashland; Clayton welcomed daughters-in-law, Rita Lee of Cambridge, Wis. and Sonia Perez of Westchester, Ill.; Eleanor's sister-in-law, Betty Iverson of Richfield, Minn..; and a special niece, Carol Sorenson of Westby. Clayton is further survived by his brothers, Marvin (Helen) Lee, Duane Lee, Glenn (Mary) Lee, all of Westby, Roger Lee of Holmen; and sister, Hazel Anderson of Viroqua.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Inga; his wife, Eleanor; his son, David; his brothers, Otis, Alton and Virgil; his sisters, Clarice Hilke, Elaine Mickelson and Irene Stendalen.

Funeral services for Clayton will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Clayton will be laid to rest in the Coon Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorials to the Coon Prairie Cemetery Fund.

Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving Clayton's family. (608) 634-2100.