Claude Joseph Mosley, 76, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Jackson, Minn., to Richard and Clara (Lev) Mosley. On Sept. 24, 1966, he married Judith "Judy" Koenig at Saint Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta, Minn. He had a long and accomplished career at IBM in Rochester, Minn., as an electrical engineer and was a member of St. Pius X Church. In 1994, Claude and Judy settled in La Crescent, Minn., where he was a member of Church of Crucifixion. In his early retirement, he designed and built their home overlooking the Mississippi River. Here he started his day with a cup of coffee, while enjoying the view. He often joked his "job" was to make sure the river was flowing in the right direction. Hobbies included all things automotive (especially Corvettes) as well as dining out with Judy and attending the theater. He was a member of the River City Corvettes in La Crosse. Claude was wonderful and loving to his family and blessed with many life-long friends.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; daughter, Amy (Marcel) Derosier of Arden Hills, Minn.; son, Steven (Krista) Mosley of Blaine, Minn.; son, Chris (Becky) Mosley of Otsego, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Richard) Mosley of Carver, Minn.; grandchildren, Amanda (Ben Vallet-Sandre), Mackenzie, Courtney, Henri, Max, Avery, Margot, Lily, Clara and Martin; great-grandchildren, Mason and Everett; stepgrandchildren, Evan, Sylvia, Levi and Vivian; former daughter-in-law, Angie Mosley of Falcon Heights, Minn.; brother, Gerald Mosley of Wanamingo, Minn.; sister, Joanne Clepper (Richard Torrence) of St. Cloud, Minn.; sister-in-law, Betty Lommel, with three nieces of St. Augusta, Minn., and surrounding area. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his son, Richard Mosley; and bother-in-law, Russell Clepper, III.

The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and generosity of friends and caregivers who supported Claude in his final months. It gave us comfort to know he was cherished by so many. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations in memory of Claude, to the Mayo Foundation or a charity of donor's choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Visitation will also continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church.