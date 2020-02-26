Follow story
Claude J. Mosley
December 20, 1943 - February 26, 2020
Claude J. Mosley
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Claude J. Mosley, 76, of La Crescent died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Wellstead of Rogers, Minn. Claude was born in Jackson, Minn., Dec. 20, 1943. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crescent.
Published on February 27, 2020
