September 03, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Clark "T-Bone" D. Meyer, 57, of Caledonia died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019, at MCHS Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the New Albin Community Center in New Albin, Iowa. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home of Caledonia is handling arrangements. A private ceremony to commit his ashes will be held earlier for only family members and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 17, 2019
