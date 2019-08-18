Clark T. Hove
Clark T. Hove

August 23, 1940 - August 18, 2019

ONALASKA -- Clark T. Hove, 78, of Onalaska died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Onalaska. He was born in Sparta, Aug. 23, 1940, to Justin and Agnes (Smith) Hove.
Clark enjoyed golfing, hunting, looking at real estate and traveling. He loved his time selling RV's and was a proud Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hove; his daughter, Peni Hove of La Crosse; his son, Jay Hove of Mason, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicholas Knueppel, Justin Hove, Adara Hove and Dominick Hove; and one sister, Sonja (Pete) Linde.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Junior Hove; and his sisters, Rosie Sutherland and Greta Ballard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Christ is Lord Church, 1269 County Rd. PH, Onalaska. Pastor Jonathan Unverzagt will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 26, 2019
