Clark Leroy Ellenbolt
August 23, 2019
Clark Leroy Ellenbolt
WEST SALEM -- Clark Leroy Ellenbolt, 70, of West Salem passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with a time of memory sharing at 3:30 p.m. and concluding with military honors at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St,Onalaska. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on August 26, 2019
