Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Clarice Helen Dunn
June 06, 1936 - March 10, 2020
Clarice Helen 'Flossie' (Norby) Dunn
Clarice Helen "Flossie" (Norby) Dunn, 83, of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 6, 1936, in La Crosse, to Almore and Clara (Niedercorn) Norby. Clarice attended Holy Trinity Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School. She married James Edwin Dunn, Feb. 11, 1961, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Clarice is survived by three children, Steve (Jennifer) Dunn, Lisa (Dan) Pickett and Julie (Tom) Jordan; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Kayla (Ryan) Moore, Nicholas, Ben, Sam, Ryan and Abbie; three sisters, Mercedes Welch, Bernadine Voss and Arlene Johnston; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Norby. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; three sisters; and three brothers.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic and Brookdale Assisted Living, for their wonderful care. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Clarice Helen "Flossie" (Norby) Dunn, 83, of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 6, 1936, in La Crosse, to Almore and Clara (Niedercorn) Norby. Clarice attended Holy Trinity Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School. She married James Edwin Dunn, Feb. 11, 1961, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Clarice is survived by three children, Steve (Jennifer) Dunn, Lisa (Dan) Pickett and Julie (Tom) Jordan; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Kayla (Ryan) Moore, Nicholas, Ben, Sam, Ryan and Abbie; three sisters, Mercedes Welch, Bernadine Voss and Arlene Johnston; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Norby. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; three sisters; and three brothers.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic and Brookdale Assisted Living, for their wonderful care. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse assisted the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Clarice
in memory of Clarice
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 14, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.