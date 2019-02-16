Follow story
Clarence VanderSchaaf
September 03, 1955 - February 16, 2019
Clarence A VanderSchaaf
Clarence A VanderSchaaf, 63, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Clarence was born Sept. 3, 1955, in La Crosse, to Don and Dolly (Allen) VanderSchaaf.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jeffery VanderSchaaf. Clarence leaves behind his son, Ryan VanderSchaaf.
He enjoyed collecting hot wheels, and loved NASCAR racing. Clarence was always positive and will be remembered for his smile and friendly character.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at The Salvation Army. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published on March 16, 2019
