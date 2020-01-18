Clarence Nicholas Schroeder

CASHTON -- Clarence Nicholas Schroeder, 97, of Cashton passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Clarence was born June 17, 1922, in Cashton, to John and Gertrude (Marx) Schroeder. Clarence was united in Holy matrimony to the love of his life, Lorraine Mary Hemmersbach, June 1, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Clarence and Lorraine farmed on Pine Hollow for many years. He enjoyed time spent outdoors and farming was a good fit for him and Lorraine. In 1989, they retired and moved to Cashton. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and an honorable member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his family very much and looked forward to gatherings with the grandchildren. Clarence was a wonderful brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Clarence is survived by his children, Larry (Jeri) Schroeder, Sandy (Paul) Zebell, Diane (Daniel) Schmitz, Pamela (David) Benzing, Ruth (Ron) Lindner, Cheryl (Marv) Shear and Brian (Darla) Schroeder; 13 grandchildren, Dennis Zebell, Andrea Fennigkoh, Karsten Knudsen, Larry Nicholas Schroeder, Amanda Wall, Lori Olson, Stacy Schroeder, John Schmitz and Greg Benzing, Joel and Dalton Shear, Lexi and Grace Schroeder; 20 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jennafer, Taylor, Bret, Alec, Jake, Kate, Wyatt, Austin, Cameron, Gabrielle, Madeline, Lydia and Kennedy, Curtis, Andrew, Audrey and Meg Helen, Andrew and Evelyn; one sister, Clara Mae Roth; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, in 2009; parents, John and Gertrude; son, LeRoy Schroeder; grandson, Bradley Benzing; brothers, Art, Cletus, Sylvestor, John, Arnold, Ernest; and one sister, Marion.

Clarence's family wishes to thank the staff at Norseland Nursing Home, Vernon Memorial Hospital and Old Times Assisted Living for all of their wonderful care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, for rosary at Torkelson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .