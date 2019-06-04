Follow story
Clarence G. Knutson
February 16, 1943 - June 04, 2019
ONALASKA -- Clarence G. Knutson, 76, of Onalaska died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Clarence was born in La Crosse, Feb. 16, 1943, to Clarence E. and Eldeen (Kellogg) Knutson. Clarence had worked as a mechanic in the auto repair business for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Paula (Schubert) Knutson; his son, Chad (Laura) Knutson; two grandchildren, Anna and Troy; and brother-in-law, Joe (Cathy Gordon) Schubert. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Clarence will be buried next to his parents in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 5, 2019
