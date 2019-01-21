Christine M. Jansson

ONALASKA/BRADENTON, Fla. -- Christine M. Jansson, of Onalaska and Bradenton, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton. She was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Andrew and Laura (Smyczek) Price. On Oct. 12, 1968, she married Dwain Jansson in Rock Island, Ill. Together they raised two boys, Peter who was born Dec. 26, 1969, and Erik who was born Nov. 15, 1973.

In the spring of 1976, the family moved to Racine, Wis., where Chris was a PTA volunteer and President of the Racine Band Boosters. She graduated with Honors from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education studies with a focus on counseling. She was a non-traditional student which meant she accomplished this on a part time basis while raising the boys. Upon graduation, Chris was employed with Placements of Racine, a regional recruiting firm. While working for POR, she achieved her Personnel Consultant Certification.

In 1992 the family moved to the Coulee Region and started Career Resources/Staffing Resources, bringing companies and candidates together until her retirement in 2009. While in Onalaska, she was active in the La Crosse area Chamber of Commerce, AVANT Business Women's Organization, a board member of Verve Community Credit Union and the Pump House Regional Arts Center. She was also instrumental in starting the AVANT golf group.

In addition to her husband, Dwain; she is survived by two sons, Peter (Mary Temp) Jansson of La Crosse and Erik (Molly) Jansson of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Anna, Sadie, Kate and Mia; along with three sisters, Barbara, Margaret and Helen. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse with the Rev. Mike White officiating. Private family entombment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Pump House Regional Arts Center or an organization of choice. Online guestbook is available at .