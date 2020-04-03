Cheryl May (Oas) Uffelman

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Cheryl May (Oas) Uffelman, 53, of La Crescent passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous two-year battle with colon cancer.

Cheryl was born Dec. 22, 1966, in Hayward, Wis., to David and Marcia (Buckley) Oas. She was raised in Menomonie, Wis., and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1985. She received her B.S. degree in nursing from Winona State University and later a master's degree in nursing leadership from Viterbo University-La Crosse.

Cheryl spent her entire 25-year nursing career at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. She had a wide range of roles, including registered nurse medical/pulmonary/neuro unit, registered nurse orthopedic/neuro unit, risk management consultant, director of patient safety, and clinical manager of internal medicine. Nursing was a perfect fit for her kind heart. She had a unique way of connecting with others.

Cheryl married her husband, Brandon, in August 1992, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and they started their family in La Crescent.

Cheryl enjoyed playing and watching sports. She treasured nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a devoted sister, always supporting Jeff in his endeavors. She cherished her nieces and nephews and showered them with love and guidance. But without a doubt, the love for her boys was boundless and she was immensely proud of them. Photography, crafts, gardening and antique shopping brought her joy. Cheryl was an artist who shared her works of art and love with those around her.

Cheryl will be dearly missed by her husband of 27 years, Brandon; sons, Brady and Logan Uffelman of La Crescent; in-laws, Keith and Tina Uffelman of Green Bay, Wis.; a brother, Jeff (Toni) Oas of Menomonie; sister-in-law, Wendy (Jim) Winn Grand Rapids, Mich.; brother-in-law, Scott Skaleski of Green Bay; nieces, Berklee (Chad) Tilleraas of Eau Claire, Wis., Carly and Natalie Winn; nephews, David "D.J." Oas, Jackson Winn; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. But we must not forget her handsome pig, Jeremy, who she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Bridget {Uffelman) Skaleski.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired memorials may be made in Cheryl's name to the Gundersen Foundation, for the benefit of Hospice.

