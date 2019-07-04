Charlotte Ann Krause
Charlotte Ann Krause

July 04, 2019

ONALASKA -- Charlotte Ann Krause, 98, of Onalaska died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Springbrook Assisted Living, in Onalaska.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 So. 13th St., La Crosse. The Rev Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday at the church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with assistance. A complete obituary may be found at a late date at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on July 6, 2019
