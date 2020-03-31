Charlotte 'Char' Jane (Schaffner) Fernholz

ONALASKA -- Charlotte "Char" Jane (Schaffner) Fernholz, 84, of Onalaska was called to eternal life Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born in Waumandee, Wis., Dec. 14, 1935, to Norman and Chloe (Regelin) Schaffner. She married Willis B. Fernholz Oct. 22, 1955, they spent most of their lives in Onalaska.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, Willis; children, Valerie (Joel) Behrens, Wanda (Ken) Thorson and Kaye (Mark) Squier; beloved grandchildren, Brandon (Jodi) Behrens, Breanna (Scott) Martin, Libby Thorson (Erik Kahl) and Benjamin (Ashley) Squier; great-grams, Char, is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Emerson and Harper Behrens and Brayden, Sofia and Nolan Martin. She is further survived by siblings, Bert (Ruth) Schaffner, Luan (Al) Woychick and Bruce (JoAnn) Schaffner; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Charlotte will connect in the afterlife with her son, Harlan "Harley" Fernholz; and her parents, Norman and Chloe.

Charlotte had a kind and giving heart, was notorious for helping find the silver-lining through humor, playing the radio and TV a bit too loudly-at the same time, and always reading a good book out on the patio. Her unique Christmas gifts and famous cookies will be missed.

This loss will also be felt across countless cherished friends and relatives. A private family service will occur at a later date.