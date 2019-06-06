Charlotte J. Bishop

Charlotte J. Bishop, 93, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Thursday June 6, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse.

She was born to Gerald and Ethel (Craig) Beirne in Crystal Valley, Rural Galesville, Feb. 5, 1926. On May 8, 1948, she married Paul J. Bishop in St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Ettrick. He preceded her is death Feb. 3, 1991.

Charlotte was a faithful member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the PCCW and was the first Lady of Light. She held all offices in the PCCW and was also secretary of the Arcadia Deanery for four years. She chaired the funeral lunch groups and was famous for her scalloped potatoes (with lots of help). She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ettrick Trempealeau County Unit for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Trempealeau VFW Auxiliary. She was awarded Ettrick citizen of the year in 1996. She enjoyed calling on friends and helping them out if needed. She was also honored by the Knights of Columbus.

Charlotte is survived by two daughters, Paulette Nereng and Anita Scheller; two sons, Jerome Bishop and Joey (Lana) Bishop; four granddaughters, Erin (Justin) Bishop, Cortney (Andy) Bishop, Alexis Bishop and Jessica (Chad) Knapmiller; four grandsons, Ben Scheller, Matt Nereng, Mark Nereng and Michael (Annie) Nereng; 10 great-grandchildren, Acai, Gabriel, Gus, Gavin, Rhea, Sawyer, Brooks, Baby P, Niko, Milo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; and four brothers, William, Ron, Rollie and Lorin Beirne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Ettrick. Father Woodrow Pace will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date, in St. Bridget's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary to be said at 7 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, both at the church.

Charlotte was a big Brewers fan and we encourage everyone to wear their Brewers gear.

The Fossum Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at .