Charles E. Sobkowiak
May 21, 2019
Charles E. Sobkowiak
ONALASKA -- Charles E. Sobkowiak, 84, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care, Holmen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Military honors will immediately follow the service. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
