Charles E. Sobkowiak
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Charles E. Sobkowiak

May 21, 2019

Charles E. Sobkowiak Charles E. Sobkowiak
ONALASKA -- Charles E. Sobkowiak, 84, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care, Holmen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Military honors will immediately follow the service. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Charles
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.