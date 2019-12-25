Charles 'Chuck' A. Skemp M.D.

La Crescent, Minn. -- Charles "Chuck" A. Skemp M.D., 87, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in La Crosse, Aug. 20, 1932, to Archibald and Ellen (Halpin) Skemp.

Chuck is survived by wife of 13 years, Barbara (Bracken Walter) Skemp; children, Joe (Lisa), Archie (Amy), Charlie (Mary Jo), Ann (Tom) Skemp-Cook, Ellen (Steve) Christoff, Trish (Pat) Page, and Neil (Anne); as well as 28 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and Barbara's four children. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Archie A. Skemp and Ellen (Halpin) Skemp; and his first wife, Patricia A. (Johnson) Skemp.

Chuck served the greater La Crosse community as a urologist starting in 1964, following his service in the U.S. Navy. In addition to deeply loving his family, Chuck loved his farm and his Angus cattle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Church of the Crucifixion, 423 S. Second St., La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed to local charities.