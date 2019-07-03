Charles Schroeder
July 03, 2019

DORCHESTER, Iowa -- Charles "Charlie" Schroeder, 72, of Dorchester passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration of Christian Faith service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Eitzen. The Rev. Todd Krueger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the burial, the celebration will continue at the Eitzen Community Center until 7 p.m. A visitation will be from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's wishes were for donations to be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran School in Caledonia, Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund in Eitzen, or the Fred and Bertha Schroeder Scholarship Fund at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 6, 2019
