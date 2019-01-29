Charles A. Peterson

Charles A. Peterson, 74, went to his eternal home with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Independence, to Dr. Donald R. and Elsie M. (Hagestad) Peterson. Charles was raised in Independence and Eleva. He moved to Holmen in 1958 and was a 1962 graduate of Holmen High School. He served with the Army National Guard from 1966-1972. He married Sandra J. Erickson in 1968 and they later divorced. Charles had worked at Ken's Mobil, Trane Company, and then with the U.S. Postal Service from 1984 until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor, and loved Luther High School football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a wonderful grandpa and great-grandpa. Charles was always willing to help and was loved by all his family and friends.

He is survived by a son, Donald (Zana) Peterson; three grandchildren, Brooke (Ben) Bakken, Lance Peterson and Alec Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Silas, Elias and Micah; and two cousins, Kathy Tormala and Sharon Ferlic. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Independence. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road, and at from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church.

Charles' family would like to give a special thank-you to the West Salem Police Department for their kindness, compassion and professionalism.