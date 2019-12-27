Charles 'Charlie' Lamont Paulson

ONALASKA -- Charles "Charlie" Lamont Paulson, 74, of Onalaska passed Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., after heart surgery. Charlie was born Aug. 28, 1945, in Ettrick, to Oliver and Margaret Paulson. He grew up in Ettrick and attended Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, before serving his country in the U.S. Army. On May 3, 1969, he married Ruth Ann Paulson. Together they raised a family in Holmen. Charles worked as a surveyor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2001.

Charlie grew up on a small farm in Ettrick, with seven brothers and sisters. In the area of Ettrick, where Charlie grew up, names like Corcoran, Bishop, Byom, Remus and Mitchell were common. If you were going to say one thing about Charlie, it would be he lived his life exactly how he wanted to. He loved his trucks, Honda Goldwing motorcycles, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling, Ford Mustangs, a good game of cribbage and a cold Bud Light.

He is survived by his good friend and companion of six years, Grace Schroeder; son, Terry (Kolette) Paulson of Onalaska; daughter, Tracy Paulson of Farmington, Minn.; grandchildren, Sidney, Trevor, Sophia and Tyler Paulson of Onalaska; sisters, Beverly Paulson and Karen Benrud; brothers, Ronald (Lorraine) Paulson, Alan Paulson and Mike Paulson; sisters-in-law, Beverly J. Scott, Marge Patzner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann; parents, Margaret and Oliver Paulson; his brother, Larry Paulson; and sister, Marie Blom.

Services will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen. Charlie's funeral will start at 11 a.m.