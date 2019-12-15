Follow story
Charles Edward Olson
December 15, 2019
Charles 'Chuck' Edward Olson
ONALASKA -- Charles "Chuck" Edward Olson, 71, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He married Anna Sias Olson in 1972, in New Richmond, Wis. Chuck enjoyed his work at Trane Company in La Crosse, for 30 years, before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; brothers, Richard Olson of Somerset, Wis., Brian Olson and sister-in-law, Cindy Foster Olson, New Richmond; and brother-in-law, Harold Christensen of New Richmond; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Chuck) Olson; his mother, Elsie Olson; his sister, Lona Christensen; and his brother, Ronald Olson.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Hillview Health Care Center of La Crosse; Brookdale Senior Living of Onalaska and the Gundersen Hospice team, for the wonderful care he received.
At his request, there will be no services.
Memorials may be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society or the charity of donor's choice.
