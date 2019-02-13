Charles “Chuck” Masewicz

SPARTA/LA CROSSE -- Charles “Chuck” Masewicz, 72, of Sparta, formally of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home, with his wife by his side. He had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in September of 2018.

He was born July 28, 1946, in La Crosse, to Steffen and Eleanor (Roellich, later Wolfe) Masewicz; they both preceded him in death.

Chuck graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, Chuck returned to La Crosse for a brief time. He later moved to California, where he met his future wife, Christina.

Chuck enjoyed watching football, basketball and old westerns on TV, and visiting with family and friends. He was a member of the Struck-Klandrud American Legion post 336 of Onalaska and the Legion Riders. Chuck looked forward to all the meetings and riding events. His fellow riders were his friends and together were one big happy family.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Christina; two daughters, Laurie (Ron) Annotti of California and Roberta Draheim of La Crosse; one son, Paul Masewicz of La Crosse; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four aunts, Marie Weaver of Onalaska, Charlotte Masewicz of La Crescent, Minn., Jeanette Waters of Tacoma, Wash., and Bernice Roellich of Onalaska; cousins, Danny Hanson of Rushford, Minn., Dick Loken of Woodinville, Wash., Nancy Hay of Schulenberg, Texas, Cathy Koft of La Crescent, Bob Masewicz of La Crosse, Marty Masewicz of Las Vegas, and Bill Masewicz of Sparta, Paula Siegel of Hartland, Wis., John Roellich of Winona, Minn., and Curt Roellich of Caledonia, Minn.; along with a host of friends who played a very important role in his life.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane, rural La Crosse. The Rev. Brandon Perrine will officiate. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and the Struck-Klandrud American Legion Post 336, of Onalaska. Burial will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to Trinity United Church of Christ, the American Legion Post 336 of Onalaska, The Legion Riders, or Black River Falls Memorial Hospice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.