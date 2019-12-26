Charles H. Marx

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Charles H. Marx, 81, of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center. He was born July 5, 1938, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Hubert and Anna (Krachey) Marx. Charlie worked at Rexall's Drug Store in Prairie du Chien, Nugent Dentistry and was a well-known vendor of greeting cards and stationary which he peddled door to door in this community. He also enjoyed mowing, raking, snow shoveling and his work at the Opportunity Center. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael (Sandy), Dawn (Jeff), Rhonda, Richard, James, David, Randy, Michelle, J.T., Patrick and Elizabeth; his Wauzeka family, Greg, Rhonda, Joe, Xander and Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronald (Dorothy) and James Marx; his niece and nephews, Barbie, Robert and Jeff; along with a great-niece, Jessica; and a great-great-niece, Deseray.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home, and from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Opportunity Center in Prairie du Chien. .