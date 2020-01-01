Charles A. Koehler
Charles A. Koehler

January 01, 2020

Charles A. Koehler Charles 'Chuck' A. Koehler
MELROSE -- Charles "Chuck" A. Koehler, 70, of rural Melrose, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair. His wish was to be cremated. There will be no services. He wanted people to remember "the good, the bad and the ugly" about him. His life was good! Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on January 6, 2020
