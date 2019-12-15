Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Charles Holland
June 23, 1950 - December 15, 2019
Charles 'Chuck' Holland
MABEL/SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Charles "Chuck" Holland, 69, of Mabel, formerly of Spring Grove, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Chuck was born June 23, 1950. On June 23, 1979, he married Pearl Torgerson Hicks from Mabel. He had worked at La Crosse Business Products as service manager until 2000, when he opened Holland Insurance in Mabel and operated until earlier this year, when his health forced him to retire.
Chuck in survived by his wife, Pearl, of Mabel; three children, Sheri (Jason) Marquardt, Scott (Paula) Hicks, and Shelly (Tony) Gerard; five grandsons; two great-grandsons; three brothers, Bob (Karen), Jeff (Denise), and Dennis; brother-in-law, Dean Gjere.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Canton. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel and one hour prior to services at the church. Full obituary at www.mengisfuneralhome.com.
MABEL/SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Charles "Chuck" Holland, 69, of Mabel, formerly of Spring Grove, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Chuck was born June 23, 1950. On June 23, 1979, he married Pearl Torgerson Hicks from Mabel. He had worked at La Crosse Business Products as service manager until 2000, when he opened Holland Insurance in Mabel and operated until earlier this year, when his health forced him to retire.
Chuck in survived by his wife, Pearl, of Mabel; three children, Sheri (Jason) Marquardt, Scott (Paula) Hicks, and Shelly (Tony) Gerard; five grandsons; two great-grandsons; three brothers, Bob (Karen), Jeff (Denise), and Dennis; brother-in-law, Dean Gjere.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Canton. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel and one hour prior to services at the church. Full obituary at www.mengisfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 16, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Charles
in memory of Charles
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.