Charles Eugene Haas

Charles Eugene Haas, 93, died, Monday, July 15, 2019, after brief stays at Gundersen Health System and Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse. He was born Sept. 26, 1925, at Withee, Clark County, Wis., in the youngest of five sons born to Thomas J. and Alice La Moine (Powers) Haas. He completed elementary education at Moody School, and high school at Withee High School. He earned his B.A. from Wisconsin State College-Superior in 1948, with a double major in English and history and began his teaching career as English teacher in Cameron, Wis. In 1956, he received an M.A. in English at the University of Iowa. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Denver, in 1964, in linguistics and semantics. From 1956 to 1962, he taught English at Keokuk Community College in Keokuk, Iowa. From 1964 to 1993, he taught in the Speech Communications Department at UW-La Crosse, he retired in June 1993. From 1951 to 1954, Charles served in the Army Security Agency. During this time he attended the Army Language School in Oberammergau, Bavaria, from which he graduated as a Russian language translator in 1952. He was stationed at Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. He married a fellow English teacher, Shirley Mahannah, at the Methodist Church in Keokuk, in June 1959. A daughter, Nancy Jane, completed the family in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Nancy Haas Marshall; son-in-law, Don Marshall; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Charles, and Katherine of Brookings, S.D. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas, Lloyd, Kermit, and Gerald.

Always interested in history and historical preservation, Charles was active in the La Crosse County Historical Society, in which he served twice as president. He was a guide at the Hixon House for almost 50 years. He served on the city's Heritage Preservation Commission. He was also a member of the Board of Curators of the Wisconsin Historical Society for nine years. He authored histories of the Wisconsin Communications Association, the First Congregational Church, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities, and several short histories concerning the development of the La Crosse County Historical Society. He also reviewed and edited histories for the state historical society and the La Crosse County Historical Society. For many years he judged speech events for the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association, as well as district and local high school forensic events.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the First Congregational Church in La Crosse. The Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the La Crosse County Historical Society, the First Congregational Church, or UW-La Crosse Foundation. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.