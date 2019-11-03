Charles Clauss
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Charles Clauss

November 03, 2019

Charles Clauss Charles "Charlie" E. Clauss
MARION, Iowa/LA CROSSE -- Charles "Charlie" E. Clauss, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Marion. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, memorial service 11 a.m. Friday at the church. For full obituary and to share a memory, see murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published on November 5, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Charles Clauss, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Charles
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 05, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.