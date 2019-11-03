Follow story
Charles Clauss
November 03, 2019
Charles "Charlie" E. Clauss
MARION, Iowa/LA CROSSE -- Charles "Charlie" E. Clauss, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Marion. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, memorial service 11 a.m. Friday at the church. For full obituary and to share a memory, see murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published on November 5, 2019
