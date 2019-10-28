Follow story
Charles Sherman Campbell
March 26, 1925 - October 28, 2019
Charles Sherman Campbell, born March 26, 1925, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born to James and Carrie Campbell in La Crosse. Charlie graduated from Logan in 1943. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in the cadet program in high school. He attended aerial gunner school in Nevada and bomber school at Lowry AFB in Colorado. He served in the 487th Bomb group from 1943 to 1945. He was married to Ann Yandowski, they later divorced. Charlie worked as a machinist at Norby in Milwaukee. After he retired in 1986, he moved back to La Crosse. Charlie was a founding member of the American Air Museum in Britain. He belonged to the Legion Post 52, Loyal Order of the Moose, NRA, Cudahy Gun Club and was a lifetime member of the Logan Alumni Association.
Uncle Charlie will be missed by nieces, Debbie, Linda and Jeanine; nephews, Larry, Alan and Kevin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilbur and Eugene; and a nephew, Steve Mike. Uncle Charlie was a special man. The Packers and Brewers lost a great fan! A service will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of Charles Sherman Campbell, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 28, 2019
