Charles LaVerne Buelow

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Charles LaVerne Buelow, 86, of Menomonie passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Bloomington, Minn. He always maintained his dignity, courage and sense of humor during his long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Chuck was born in La Crosse, July 9, 1933, to Roman Buelow and Alice Herlitzka. After graduation from Aquinas High School in 1951, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and worked with communications.

Upon his discharge he started college in Milwaukee, where he met and married Janet D. Miner. They had four children.

Upon graduation from the University of Milwaukee, Chuck began working as a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal, covering many topics from city government to political unrest to accidents and crimes. In 1968, he landed his "dream job" at University of Wisconsin-Stout, running the office of University Relations. He also became the sports information director and the public address announcer at the Blue Devil's home football and basketball games.

Chuck retired in 1992 and he and Janet started spending their winters in West Palm Beach, Fla. Eventually they would live there year round.

Chuck was interested in sports of all types and was actively involved in horse racing for many years.

He loved Menomonie, Stout, his family, friends, the Packers, music, theater and movies. He approached life with great enthusiasm and joy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 901 Wilson Ave., in Menomonie, with a visitation one hour prior and a luncheon following the service. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary, Patricia and Kathleen; and a son, Daniel in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; daughter, Laura (Bill), daughter, Karen Gould (Steve); son, David Buelow (Mica); grandson, Daniel Buelow; and brother, Steve Buelow (Marge); many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 952-924-4100.