Charlene V. Timm
November 19, 2019

HOLMEN -- Charlene V. Timm, 71, of Holmen passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 20, 2019
