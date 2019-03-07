Charity Andres
Charity Andres

March 07, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Charity "Dawn" Andres, 92, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.
