Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Charity Andres
March 07, 2019
Charity "Dawn" Andres
WEST SALEM -- Charity "Dawn" Andres, 92, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WEST SALEM -- Charity "Dawn" Andres, 92, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Charity
in memory of Charity
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.