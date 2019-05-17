Follow story
Celia D. Garrett
November 15, 1939 - May 17, 2019
Celia D. Garrett
LANSING, Iowa -- Celia D. Garrett, 79, of Lansing died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon.
Celia Darlene Garrett was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Waukon. She grew up in Waukon, lived in La Crosse for several years, and spent time in Arizona, before settling in Lansing, where she and her husband started Lansing Homes.
Survivors include her husband, Francis, of Lansing; her children, Marsha Kurth of La Crosse, Gail (Bob) Meyer of La Crescent, Minn., Scott Garrett of Surfside, Calif., and Matt (Amy) Garrett of Waukon; 10 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
Published on May 19, 2019
