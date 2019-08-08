Follow story
Cecilie Zanter
October 22, 1935 - August 08, 2019
Cecilie Zanter
THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Cecilie Zanter passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in The Villages. She was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Germany, and immigrated to the USA in 1957, settling in La Crosse, married Ken Zanter in 1961 and had four children. She was beloved as a wonderful person with a quick wit. Survivors include her children, Linda, Mark and Joe. More information is at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
