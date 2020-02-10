Follow story
Cathy Lynn Wade
February 10, 2020
Cathy Lynn (Hill) Wade
MINDORO -- Cathy Lynn (Hill) Wade, 60, of Mindoro passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W. Gale Ave, Galesville. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
