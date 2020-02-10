Cathy Lynn Wade
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Cathy Lynn Wade

February 10, 2020

Cathy Lynn Wade Cathy Lynn (Hill) Wade
MINDORO -- Cathy Lynn (Hill) Wade, 60, of Mindoro passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W. Gale Ave, Galesville. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 12, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Cathy Lynn Wade, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Cathy
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 12, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.