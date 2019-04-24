Follow story
Cathy Naas
April 24, 2019
Cathy Jean Naas
GALESVILLE/ONALASKA -- Cathy Jean Naas, 66, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Cathy will be missed by her loving husband, David Emmons; daughter, Paula J. Lund; grandsons, AJ (Austin) and Reese Lund; sisters, Susan Day, Beth Naas (Steve Skaff), Julie North, Michelle Naas (Allen Roback); and brothers, Rod (Pam) Naas and Kevin Naas. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Bricks Bowling in Galesville.
Arrangements provided by Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to David Emmons, N17043 Dale Valley Lane, Galesville, Wis., 54630.
Published on May 3, 2019
in memory of Cathy
in memory of Cathy
