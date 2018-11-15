Richard and Cathy Kerska

Richard J. Kerska, 73, and Cathy A. Kerska, 67, passed away this past winter. Richard passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sugar Land, Texas. Cathy passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Pearland, Texas.

Richard was born July 18, 1945, in La Crosse, to Marie (Friet) and Harry Kerska. He graduated from Aquinas High School, class of 1963. He went on to receive a bachelor degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. After working in the programing department at the University of Wisconsin for 10 years, he taught at Western Wisconsin Technical College for 17 years, until he retired in 1997. This is also where he met his wife to be, Cathy Touchette/Harmeyer. Dick was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers and loved to sit with friends and family watching the games.

Cathy was born Dec. 7, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, to Betty (Clatt) and Clifford Touchette. She graduated from Blair High School, class of 1969. She went on to receive a bachelor degree in education and a Masters degree in counseling from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She went on to teach in Independence and Bangor, Lockhart, Texas, and at New Mexico State University in Alamogordo, N.M. Cathy was quite a world traveler. She traveled the world as the daughter in an Army family, she attended the UN Women's Conference in Africa and traveled to South America. She made friends and touched lives wherever she went.

On June 5, 1982, Cathy and Dick married at the Christian Chapel Church in Onalaska, where they became an instant family of four. Throughout the years the family would summer in Hayward, Wis., and moved around from Onalaska, Genoa, New Mexico, and Blair. They were both avid nature enthusiasts and loved to spend time with friends and family playing card games, fishing, or bowling. Cathy and Dick spent their last years living in Stafford, Texas, near their daughter and her family. They enjoyed their time watching their grandchildren grow and spending time with family.

Dick and Cathy are survived by their loving children, Sara Robertson and husband, Derrick, of Missouri City, Texas; three grandchildren, Jon-Luke, Angel and Jaxon; and their son, Paul Harmeyer, of Minneapolis. They are also survived by siblings, Evelyn Kerber of Victoria, Mary Jean and Dick Sartz of La Crosse, Carol Akan of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Steve and Ellen Touchette of Blair, and Laurie and Jeff Guza of Taylor.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Kerska, La Crosse; and his brother, Donald Kerska. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Betty Touchette of Blair.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Following the burial there will be a lunch at Myrick Park, 2000 La Crosse St., La Crosse.