September 16, 2019

Catherine A. Servais, 103, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish to be used for Masses. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 17, 2019
