Catherine Joan (Masewicz) Kost

Catherine Joan (Masewicz) Kost, 59, started a new spiritual journey Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 20, 1959, to Edwin and Charlotte (Dresen) Masewicz.

Catherine loved solving puzzle books, reading and her rescued cats. In her working life she loved catering, using her skills to create exceptional dishes.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Michael Kost; mother, Charlotte Masewicz; brothers, Martin (Sophia), Robert (Jennifer), Charles (Elizabeth) Kost; sister-in-law, Cynthia; nephews, Charles and Thomas and wife; several nieces, Madeline, Isabella, Sophia, Samantha and Stephanie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin; sister, Susan; and brother-in-law. Jim.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will take place in Crucifixion Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

The family would like to thank the Cancer Treatment Staff and 9th floor nurses at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse, for their comfort care provided to our loved one and compassion to the family during this difficult time. Online guestbook may be signed at .