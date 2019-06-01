Catherine Helen (Stephan) Banasik

Catherine Helen (Stephan) Banasik passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center.

She was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Bloomfield, Mont., to John Sr. and Lenora (Mc Call) Stephan. Catherine graduated from Aquinas High School in 1940. On July 9, 1940, she and Marlin "Mully" H. Banasik were married at Holy Trinity Catholic Church by the Rev. C. W. Gille.

When the Stephan family moved back to La Crosse in 1926, they started a grocery store on South Avenue, which became Johnnie's Restaurant in 1947, where Catherine and Mully were employed. In 1954, Catherine's brother, John Stephan Jr., took over ownership of Johnnie's Restaurant. In 1955, Catherine and Mully bought the Wishing Well Motel on Mormon Coulee Road, which they operated until their retirement in 2000 - Mully was 82 and Catherine was 77 when they retired. She made sure every grandchild knew how to make a square corner on a bed. During this time, they were members of the Moose Lodge, the La Crosse Area Motel Association and the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce.

Catherine was a great baker, known for her homemade cinnamon rolls. She had a plate for everyone who stopped by. Her BBQ ribs were another specialty. She loved gambling in general, but church bingo, casino trips and tip-boards were her favorites. She enjoyed all family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving. Catherine could never sit idle and kept busy making afghans, doilies, pot holders, dish cloths and baby blankets in the evening.

Faith and family and friends were most important to Catherine. She would do anything for anyone. She looked forward to Thursday Mass at Hillview. She was a member of St. Pius X Parish and then Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary (Dennis) Boardman and Patty (Ed) Watson; 11 grandchildren, Anne (Darrel) Iwanski, Peggy Boardman, Teri (Paul) Sayles, Julie Obermeier, Susan O'Dell, Steven (Sheila) Boardman, Andy (Melissa) Banasik, Wendy (Randy Martin) Banasik, Sarah (Dave) Stanfield, Katie Pedretti, Mike (Emilie) Watson; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one nephew, Bob (Beth) Sciborski; and two nieces, Marilyn Sciborski and Marge Fortun.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, in 2005; son, Thomas in 2012, son, Kenneth in 1964; her parents, John Sr. and Lenora Stephan; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Louise Banasik; brother, John Stephan Jr. and wife Arlene; brother, Leo Stephan and wife, Janice; sister-in-law, Lorraine Sciborski and husband, Floyd; niece, Kathleen DuCharme; nephews, Bill Stephan, Mike Stephan, Jackie Stephan, Dick Sciborski and Dick's, wife Marilyn.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with a rosary to be held at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Hillview Healthcare Center for the great care and friendship extended to our mother.

We will always remember that Park Avenue coming down the street.

Online condolences may be made at .